Ato Forson celebrates Omane Boamah’s legacy of integrity and selfless service

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has paid tribute to the late Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, describing him as an exceptional public servant whose life of integrity, patriotism and selfless service should continue to inspire generations of Ghanaians.
Speaking at the maiden public lecture held in memory of the former minister, Dr Forson said the event was not only an opportunity to remember Dr Omane Boamah but also to celebrate his remarkable contributions to national development.
"We gathered not only to remember an exceptional gentleman and former Minister, but to celebrate a life of integrity, patriotism and selfless service to Ghana," he said.
Dr Forson expressed the hope that the late statesman's legacy would encourage present and future leaders to serve the country with courage, humility and unwavering dedication.
"May his legacy continue to inspire present and future generations to lead with courage, humility and unwavering dedication to Ghana," the Finance Minister added.
The maiden memorial lecture brought together government officials, family members, friends and admirers to reflect on the life and public service of Dr Omane Boamah, who served Ghana in various leadership roles and was widely recognised for his commitment to the country's development.
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