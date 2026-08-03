IMF exit has exposed Ghana’s economic challenges again – Gideon Boako

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Tano North and Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Gideon Boako, has criticised the government’s economic management following the completion of Ghana’s programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
In a Facebook post on Monday, August 3, Dr Boako argued that the end of the IMF programme had revealed what he described as underlying weaknesses in the economy, questioning the government’s claims of building resilience and achieving meaningful fiscal consolidation.
“The IMF programme is over. The economy is naked again. After all, the much-talked-about resilience by government was just a hoax,” he wrote.
The former aide to the former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also questioned the quality of the government’s fiscal consolidation measures, arguing that they have affected development rather than strengthened the economy.
“The quality of our fiscal consolidation is also highly questionable. It is more of development suppression than fiscal consolidation,” Dr Boako stated.
He further pointed to rising prices of essential commodities, including fuel and tomatoes, as signs of the economic pressures facing Ghanaians, insisting that these developments reflect the true state of the economy.
“Fuel prices, tomato prices, and so on are really showing the skin of the economy,” he added.
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