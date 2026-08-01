Gideon Boako warns against one-party dominance in Parliament

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Finance Committee and Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako, has cautioned Ghanaians against giving any political party an overwhelming majority in Parliament, arguing that such dominance weakens democratic accountability.
Addressing Parliament on Friday, July 31, Dr Boako said the government's numerical advantage in the House has made it difficult for the Minority's concerns to influence policy decisions, particularly on tax-related legislation.
He alleged that the government's handling of recent tax proposals demonstrates a disregard for opposing views, insisting that Parliament should provide meaningful checks and balances rather than simply endorsing government policies.
“It seems this government fancies burdening the Ghanaian taxpayer with more taxes. The supermajority Ghanaians gave them is being abused. No matter what the Minority says, they don't care,” he stated.
Dr Boako urged Ghanaians to consider the importance of a balanced Parliament in future elections, adding, “Ghana should never make the mistake of giving one political party such a supermajority in Parliament.”
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