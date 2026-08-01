National

Gideon Boako warns against one-party dominance in Parliament

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  1 August 2026 9:40am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Finance Committee and Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako, has cautioned Ghanaians against giving any political party an overwhelming majority in Parliament, arguing that such dominance weakens democratic accountability.

Addressing Parliament on Friday, July 31, Dr Boako said the government's numerical advantage in the House has made it difficult for the Minority's concerns to influence policy decisions, particularly on tax-related legislation.

He alleged that the government's handling of recent tax proposals demonstrates a disregard for opposing views, insisting that Parliament should provide meaningful checks and balances rather than simply endorsing government policies.

“It seems this government fancies burdening the Ghanaian taxpayer with more taxes. The supermajority Ghanaians gave them is being abused. No matter what the Minority says, they don't care,” he stated.

Dr Boako urged Ghanaians to consider the importance of a balanced Parliament in future elections, adding, “Ghana should never make the mistake of giving one political party such a supermajority in Parliament.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group