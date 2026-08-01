Ghanaian banks go global as First Atlantic Bank expands into Liberia

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has declared that the expansion of First Atlantic Bank into Liberia marks a new era in the international growth of Ghanaian financial institutions, describing it as a significant milestone in Africa’s economic integration.
Representing President John Dramani Mahama at the official opening of First Atlantic Bank Liberia, Mr. Ampem, who said the bank’s entry into the Liberian market demonstrates the growing capacity of Ghanaian businesses to compete beyond national borders and contribute to Africa’s economic transformation.
He stressed that the expansion was far more than the opening of another bank branch.
“When a Ghanaian bank establishes itself in Liberia, this is not simply foreign investment. It is African capital investing in Africa. It is also expertise, opportunity and market confidence crossing borders.”
According to him, the success of Ghanaian enterprises abroad shows that African institutions are increasingly becoming exporters of capital and financial services rather than merely recipients of foreign investment.
He noted that Liberia’s banking industry already hosts successful African institutions from Nigeria, Togo and Cameroon, adding that Ghana is proud to join that growing family through First Atlantic Bank.
Mr. Ampem said the move reflects President Mahama’s commitment to creating an environment where Ghanaian businesses can grow into regional and global champions.
He added that successful African enterprises demonstrate the continent’s ability to finance its own development, build stronger institutions and create opportunities for its people.
Congratulating the Board and Management of First Atlantic Bank, he said the bank’s success in Liberia should not only be measured by profits and assets but by the businesses it helps grow, the entrepreneurs it finances and the jobs it creates across West Africa. President Joseph Boakai of Liberia officially inaugurated the bank in a ceremony attended by senior
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