BoG mourns passing of Yaa-Naa Abukari II, pays tribute to his legacy of peace and unity

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has expressed profound sorrow over the death of the Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Yaa-Naa Abukari II, describing his passing as a significant loss not only to the Dagbon Kingdom but to the entire nation.

In a press release on July 27, the central bank paid glowing tribute to the late monarch, commending his unwavering commitment to preserving Ghana's rich cultural heritage and promoting peace, unity and national development throughout his reign.

"The Bank of Ghana is deeply saddened by the passing of His Royal Majesty, Ndan Yaa-Naa Abukari II, King of Dagbon," the statement said.

The central bank described the late Yaa-Naa as an exceptional traditional ruler whose wisdom, leadership and dedication to his people earned him widespread admiration and respect across the country.

According to the Bank, His Royal Majesty served as a revered custodian of Dagbon's customs and traditions while playing a vital role in fostering peace and social cohesion.

"His Majesty was a revered custodian of culture, peace and unity, and his leadership and wisdom contributed immensely to the stability and development of Ghana. His wise counsel and leadership will be greatly missed."

The tribute reflects the late King's influence beyond the traditional boundaries of the Dagbon Kingdom, recognising his contribution to national peace-building and his role in strengthening the institution of chieftaincy as a pillar of Ghana's democratic and cultural landscape.

On behalf of its Board of Directors, Management and staff, the Bank of Ghana extended its deepest sympathies to the Royal Family, traditional authorities and the people of Dagbon as they mourn the loss of their revered leader.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, Management, and Staff of the Bank of Ghana, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Elders, the people of Dagbon, and the bereaved Royal Family. We pray that the Almighty grant the people of the Dagbon Kingdom strength and fortitude during this difficult period."

Brief Background

Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, the King of Dagbon who restored the Yendi throne after a 16-year chieftaincy dispute, died on July 13.

The 41st Yaa Naa was enskinned on January 18, 2019, following a historic peace process that ended years of division between the Abudu and Andani royal gates over the Dagbon traditional leadership.

His ascension to the throne marked a significant moment for the kingdom, with his reign widely regarded as a period of reconciliation, healing and the restoration of traditional authority in Dagbon.

Born Bukali in Mion, Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II was the son of Yaa Naa Mahama II, who ruled Dagbon from 1938 until his death on February 6, 1948.

His mother, Ayishetu, was a princess from Kulunkpegu, near Chaazaadaanyili in the Northern Region.

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