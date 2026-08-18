Ebenezer Dwomoh to stage fourth stand-up comedy special in Kumasi

Ghanaian comedian and architect Ebenezer Dwomoh will stage his fourth stand-up special, Around the World in 80 Jokes, on 29th August 2026.

The show is scheduled for the Longford Event Centre in Odeneho Kwadaso, Kumasi, and will feature an all-star line-up of some of Ghana’s celebrated comedic talents.

The line-up includes Clemento Suarez, Kwame Obed, Afia Barcelona, Jeneral Ntatia, Ato Pagh, Oh Joo, Nsebere, Dan Lartey and Kwaku Pulpit. Together, they are expected to deliver a high-energy night of stand-up comedy and storytelling.

Dwomoh’s growing reputation as a leading voice in contemporary African comedy was further cemented when he was crowned Storyteller of the Year at the 2027 Comedy Awards, a recognition of his ability to blend wit, observation and unique storytelling from an architect’s point of view that resonates with comedy patrons.

His international appeal has also continued to expand. Recently, Dwomoh took his craft beyond Ghana’s borders with a performance in Togo at the “I DON’T SPEAK ENGLISH” event, organised by Autour d’Alphée and JokeGround.

Performing alongside comedian Kojo Pjay at Bluezone Cacaveli, he received an enthusiastic response from a diverse audience, further demonstrating his ability to transcend language and cultural barriers through comedy.

With anticipation building around his fourth special, Around the World in 80 Jokes is set to add another chapter to Ebenezer Dwomoh’s growing career as he continues to expand his reach beyond Ghana.

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