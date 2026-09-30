LTIF announces 2026 Pan-African edition in Accra from October 6-7

The Loveworld Trade & Investment Forum (LTIF) will hold its second edition in Accra, Ghana, from October 6 to 7, 2026, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and business leaders to discuss Africa’s trade and investment prospects.

The two-day forum will be held at the Ohene Konadu Auditorium, University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), with a focus on Production, Trade, Trust and Innovation (PTTI).

According to the organisers, LTIF 2026 will examine the practical challenges confronting African businesses seeking to expand beyond their domestic markets and compete across borders.

The discussions will cover areas including production capacity, access to capital, market intelligence, pricing, standards, supply chains, cash flow management and cross-border trade requirements.

The forum will also feature keynote sessions, policy conversations, investment-focused discussions, an exhibition and trade fair, as well as business-to-business engagements.

The Accra edition follows the inaugural LTIF held in Lagos, Nigeria, in November 2025.

Organisers say the maiden edition attracted more than 1,500 business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs, with more than 20 speakers participating in the programme.

The second edition is expected to broaden the conversation to a wider West African audience, with about 2,500 participants anticipated from Ghana and the ECOWAS region.

Accra was selected as the host city as part of LTIF’s expansion across Africa, with organisers highlighting Ghana’s position as a gateway to the West African market and the city’s role as host of the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

A major component of the 2026 forum will be the Business Expansion Growth INitiative (BEGIN), a programme of the Ministry of Commerce aimed at helping businesses become more structured, fundable and investment-ready.

The programme will form part of LTIF’s broader effort to connect entrepreneurs with investors and create opportunities for commercial partnerships.

The forum will also feature structured B2B matchmaking sessions designed to facilitate business relationships, while investment pitch sessions will give selected ventures an opportunity to engage potential sources of capital.

An exhibition and trade fair will showcase businesses and innovations, providing participants with opportunities to explore products, services and potential partnerships.

For entrepreneurs and SMEs, the discussions will focus on issues such as access to finance, production capacity, market access, standards, supply chains and strategies for cross-border expansion.

Investors will have an opportunity to engage businesses and explore emerging commercial opportunities, while policymakers and industry leaders will discuss the frameworks and partnerships required to strengthen regional commerce.

Speaking about the vision for LTIF at the inaugural edition, Stephanie Oforka, Head of Commerce, Department of Commerce, Loveworld, described the forum as “a catalytic marketplace for leaders and investors.”

She said the platform was intended to create partnerships capable of transforming industries, communities and national economies.

The organisers say LTIF 2026 will build on that foundation by bringing entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and corporate leaders together in Accra.

They emphasise that the forum is not intended to provide a single solution to Africa’s trade challenges, but rather to create a platform where key stakeholders can exchange ideas, identify opportunities and develop commercial connections.

Event details:

· Event: Loveworld Trade & Investment Forum (LTIF) 2026, Ghana Edition

· Dates: Tuesday and Wednesday, October 6–7, 2026

· Time: Registration and exhibition tours from 9am, sessions from 10am

· Venue: Ohene Konadu Auditorium, University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Ghana

· Cost: Free, registration required

· Register: ltifevent.com

· Convener: Ministry of Commerce, Loveworld Kingdom

· For enquiries, reach ltifevent@lwcommerce.org

The forum is open to entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, business executives and other stakeholders interested in Africa’s trade and investment ecosystem.

About the Loveworld Trade & Investment Forum

The Loveworld Trade & Investment Forum (LTIF) is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Commerce, Loveworld Kingdom. The forum convenes entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and business leaders to discuss production, trade, investment and economic growth in Africa.

The first edition was held in Lagos, Nigeria, in November 2025 and brought together more than 1,500 attendees and over 20 speakers. The second edition is designed to expand the conversation into a wider West African setting, with Accra serving as the host city.

The Ministry of Commerce’s Commerce Programs & Events Department organises forums, conferences, exhibitions and other platforms aimed at bringing businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals and institutions together to exchange ideas and explore commercial opportunities

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.