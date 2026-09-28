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Ayalolo BRT to get contra-flow lanes on three major Accra corridors

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  28 September 2026 11:20am
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The government is introducing a contra-flow traffic arrangement for Ayalolo Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services on three major corridors leading into Accra’s Central Business District (CBD) during peak hours.

The new arrangement will take effect from Tuesday, September 29, 2026, and will cover the Amasaman–Accra, Adenta–Accra and Kasoa–Accra corridors. I

It will operate from 6 am to 9 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm, with designated sections temporarily configured to allow authorised Ayalolo buses to travel in the priority direction against the normal flow of traffic.

The Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, working with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, the Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE) and the Department of Urban Roads (DUR), says the intervention is intended to improve the reliability of Ayalolo services, reduce journey times and ease congestion on major approaches to the CBD.

The designated contra-flow lanes will be strictly reserved for Ayalolo BRT buses, with private vehicles, taxis, trotros and other unauthorised road users prohibited from using them.

The MTTD will provide traffic control and enforcement support at strategic points and major intersections, while road users and transport operators have been urged to cooperate with officers and comply with the temporary traffic arrangements.

Management of Ayalolo BRT is scheduled to hold a press briefing on Monday, September 28, to provide further details on the implementation.

The government says it will continue engaging transport operators, road users, local authorities and other stakeholders as the intervention is rolled out.

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