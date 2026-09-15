Climate x Culture Summit to spotlight role of creativity in Africa’s climate action on October 22 in Accra

CxC Flyers

The inaugural Climate x Culture Summit is set to bring together policymakers, climate practitioners, business leaders, creatives, journalists, technologists and young people to examine the role of culture and creativity in advancing climate action in Africa.

The summit, organised by CultureJoint in partnership with the Office of the Minister of State in charge of Climate Change and Sustainability at the Office of the President, is scheduled for Thursday, October 22, 2026 in Accra.

Under the theme “Designing Sustainable Creative Experiences for Africa,” the summit will explore how culture, innovation and storytelling can contribute to meaningful climate action and sustainable development.

Organisers say the initiative is intended to broaden the climate conversation beyond traditional policy and environmental spaces by examining the influence of culture and the creative economy on lifestyles, consumption, behaviour and public engagement.

The multi-panel event will bring together voices from the climate, creative, business, media and technology ecosystems to examine practical ways of embedding sustainability into creative production and cultural experiences.

A key discussion will focus on examining opportunities and challenges surrounding access to finance for climate-conscious innovation within Africa’s creative industries.

The discussion will consider how climate actors, financial institutions and development partners can support creatives and entrepreneurs developing solutions that promote sustainability, green innovation and more responsible production and consumption.

The organisers believe Africa’s rapidly evolving creative economy presents an important opportunity to connect economic activity with climate solutions, particularly as young people increasingly influence cultural trends, consumption patterns and digital conversations.

The summit will also provide a platform for cross-sector dialogue on the intersection of climate change, culture, technology, finance and creativity, while highlighting opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

CultureJoint, an African arts, culture and creative economy platform, is leading the initiative as part of its broader efforts to connect storytelling, technology, innovation and sustainability.

Other partners include CDKN, GYEM and 365Mustang.

The Climate x Culture Summit 2026 is expected to attract participants from Ghana’s climate, creative, business, media and technology sectors, as well as stakeholders interested in Africa’s sustainable development and creative economy.

For more details, contact: culturejointgh@gmail.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.