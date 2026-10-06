Substitute Merino scores twice as Spain win in Croatia

Mikel Merino scored his 14th and 15th goals for Spain

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino came off the bench to score twice as world champions Spain fought back from a goal down to beat Croatia in the Nations League and reach the quarter-finals.

Coach Luis de la Fuente's Spain went into this game looking to record their 11th consecutive win, but they fell behind in the 17th minute when Ivan Perisic headed in.

Croatia had been thrashed 7-0 by England in their previous Nations League fixture but were given a standing ovation at half-time in this game following a much-improved display.

However, Spain were stronger after the break and drew level in the 61st minute when Dani Olmo got onto a poor clearance and picked out Merino, who made no mistake.

Lamine Yamal saw a goalbound shot blocked as Spain pushed for the winner, before Perisic was sent off for Croatia just moments after seeing a strong effort saved. The 37-year-old was shown a second yellow for a foul on Marc Cucurella.

That dismissal perhaps proved costly, and Spain snatched the three points two minutes from time when Merino latched onto a fine ball from Arsenal teammate Martin Zubimendi before sending a brilliant finish into the back of the net.

Spain are top of League A - Group 3, three points ahead of England who comfortably beat the Czech Republic 3-0 on Tuesday.

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