Suspend offshore gold exploration licence – NAFAG urges gov’t

The National Fisheries Association of Ghana (NAFAG) has appealed to the government to suspend an offshore reconnaissance licence granted to Gold Coast GRC Ghana Ltd. for gold exploration along Ghana’s shallow continental shelf, pending further consultations with the fishing industry.

In a petition dated October 6, 2026, signed by the association’s President, Nana Joojo Solomon, and addressed to the President, NAFAG demanded clarification of the potential implications of the exploration programme for fisheries resources, marine habitats and coastal livelihoods.

The association, which represents five major fisheries groups, said its concerns centered on the size of the licensed area, stakeholder consultation, and the application of fisheries and environmental safeguards.

NAFAG said the company held 10 offshore reconnaissance licences covering about 10,000 square kilometres along approximately 300 kilometres of coastline between Half Assini and Winneba, extending about 33 kilometres offshore.

It said the company’s published map appeared to indicate that parts of the licensed area could fall within the Inshore Exclusion Zone (IEZ), which extends up to 12 nautical miles, or about 22 kilometres, from the coastline.

The association said the precise extent of any overlap should be established through the publication of the official cadastral coordinates and licence instruments.

NAFAG also raised concerns about the proximity of the licensed area to Greater Cape Three Points, where Ghana launched its first Marine Protected Area at Busua on April 14, 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen marine conservation.

Assessment

NAFAG’s concerns also relate to Section 50 of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2025 (Act 1146).

The provision requires a person planning an activity, other than fishing, that is likely to have a substantial impact on fishery or other aquatic resources to inform the Fisheries Commission before the activity begins. The Commission may subsequently require a Fisheries Impact Assessment or make recommendations to prevent or minimise potential adverse impacts.

NAFAG said it had not established whether the applicable fisheries assessment process had been completed in relation to the project and called for clarification from the relevant authorities.

NAFAG also questioned the consultation process, saying that although a stakeholder meeting was held at the Accra City Hotel on July 9, 2026, it had not received the report of the meeting.

NAFAG therefore called on the government to establish the precise location and conditions of the licences, clarify the applicable fisheries and environmental safeguards, and ensure meaningful consultation with affected stakeholders before the programme advances.

It urged President Mahama and the relevant agencies to suspend further exploration pending those steps, arguing that Ghana’s marine resources must be managed in a manner that protects fisheries, food security and coastal livelihoods while allowing responsible investment in the country’s natural resources.

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