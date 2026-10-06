Aboboyaa Company Ltd CEO donates 5 tricycles to Ghana Prisons Service

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of Aboboyaa Company Limited, Nana Susubiribi Aboboyaa I, has donated five motor king tricycles to the Ghana Prisons Service to support operations at prison facilities and farms across the country.
The donation was presented at the Prisons Headquarters on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.
Nana Susubiribi Aboboyaa I said the gesture was intended to assist the Ghana Prisons Service with its operational activities, particularly in the management and operations of its prison facilities and farms.
Receiving the tricycles on behalf of the Director-General of Prisons, the Deputy Director-General of Prisons in charge of Operations, Dr Francis Omane Addo, expressed appreciation to Aboboyaa Company Limited for the support.
He commended the company for the gesture and said the donation would contribute to improving operations within the Ghana Prisons Service.
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