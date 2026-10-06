National Cathedral: ‘There’s no clarity as to what they want to use the site for’ – Afenyo-Markin on site’s future

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has urged the government to take a clear decision on the future of the National Cathedral project, arguing that the facility could serve purposes beyond Christian worship.

According to him, the National Cathedral has the potential to become a major tourist attraction and a national landmark if completed.

Mr Afenyo-Markin made the call during a meeting between the Minority Caucus and the Christian Council of Ghana on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

He said the project should not be viewed solely as a place of worship, but also as a facility capable of attracting tourists and contributing to Ghana’s image.

“This national cathedral - we need it as a nation. It shouldn't be too simplistic that a cathedral is just for prayer. It is also for tourism. I went for a training program in Turkey recently, and at an old mosque, people troop there just to go and take pictures.

“They said 4,000 visitors a day. So if we have the cathedral, it's not only for the Christian community; it is for the entire nation. A tourism potential, its image and the image of the country; it becomes a rallying point for us as a country.”

His comments come as the government reviews the future of the stalled National Cathedral project.

The project site has recently been handed back to the government, while the Attorney-General reviews a forensic audit into expenditure on the project.

Mr Afenyo-Markin criticised what he described as a lack of clarity and consistency from the government on its intentions for the project.

“The government is showing inconsistency. It says one thing today, it says another tomorrow. We don't know what they want to use the site for. There's no clarity as to what they want to use the site for. But I believe that this is one matter that we must all sit together and look at.

“So it's a matter that I want you to take us on board, and we'd love to discuss further.”

The Minority Leader therefore called on the Christian Council to engage with the issue as discussions continue over the future of the project.

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