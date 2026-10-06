17-member committee formed to address concerns over Adipa landfill

A 17-member committee has been formed to help address concerns raised by residents of Adipa and surrounding communities over waste disposal activities at the Adipa Engineered Landfill Site.

The committee was constituted after a stakeholder meeting involving traditional authorities, local government officials, community representatives, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and officials of Waste Landfills Company Limited and Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

The meeting, convened on Tuesday, October 6, by the Aburihene and Adontenhene of the Akuapem Traditional Council, Otubour Gyan Kwasi, followed concerns over the transportation of waste from parts of Accra to the Adipa landfill.

Residents had raised environmental and public health concerns and called for greater consultation over activities at the facility.

The committee will be chaired by the Chief of Nsawam, Nana Kofi Sarh, following authorisation by the Aburihene. Zoomlion Chief Executive Officer, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, is also a member.

Dr Agyepong acknowledged the concerns raised by the affected communities and announced a package of interventions intended to support Adipa and neighbouring communities.

These include the construction of a health centre and a water project, community-wide fumigation exercises and periodic health screening for residents.

He also pledged scholarship support for beneficiaries from the eight affected communities to pursue studies in Russia, while indicating that additional assistance could be considered based on community needs.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh welcomed the engagement and commended Dr Agyepong for meeting directly with residents to hear their concerns.

The Minority Chief Whip, who had previously called for greater stakeholder engagement over the transportation and disposal of waste at Adipa, stressed the need for traditional authorities, local assemblies, community leaders and residents to be consulted before major waste-management activities are undertaken.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Philibert Selorm Fummey, also welcomed the interventions and appealed for the establishment of a waste treatment facility in the municipality.

He said such a facility could help add value to waste received at the site and create jobs rather than relying solely on waste disposal.

Mr Fummey said concerns surrounding the Adipa landfill had been among the issues he discussed with Dr Agyepong after assuming office.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem South, Paul Osae Offei, said the return of stakeholders to the negotiating table demonstrated their willingness to work together to address residents’ concerns.

He called for stronger collaboration between Akuapem South and Nsawam-Adoagyiri to ensure communities in both municipalities benefit from the agreed interventions.

The Aburihene urged residents to cooperate with Waste Landfills Company Limited and Zoomlion to facilitate implementation of the commitments.

The newly constituted 17-member committee is expected to monitor the implementation of the interventions, follow up on outstanding concerns and provide a platform for continued engagement between the affected communities, traditional authorities, local government and the waste-management companies.

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