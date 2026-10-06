Ahafo NHIA Beats 2025 Target to Secure Second Year of Universal Health Coverage

The Ahafo Region has attained Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in access within the National Health Insurance Authority’s (NHIA) operational scope, recording 87 per cent population coverage in 2025, representing 110 per cent of its target.

The achievement marks the second consecutive year that the region has attained UHC within the NHIA’s operational scope.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NHIA, Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, speaking at the inauguration of the Asunafo South district office at Kukuom on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, commended the Ahafo Region for its sustained UHC performance.

Dr. Bampoe stressed that the achievement was a milestone rather than the end of the journey.

He urged the Regional and District teams to sustain the progress by registering every eligible resident, strengthening active membership, and ensuring that people in remote communities could confidently access healthcare when they needed it.

The CEO also commended Ahafo for being the first region to implement the One-Time Attendance Code (OTAC) system, which he said was strengthening accountability, reducing identity fraud, and protecting public funds.

Dr. Bampoe said the progress represents more than a physical structure, describing it as a commitment to better access, improved service delivery, and a closer connection between the NHIA and the people of Asunafo South.

“Our responsibility is significant,” he said, adding that at the heart of health insurance was not a card, computer, digital code, or building, but the people who depended on the NHIS to access healthcare.

He therefore charged staff of the Authority in the region to continuously serve with professionalism, integrity, patience, compassion, and urgency, reminding them that the quality of service must match the quality of the milestone achievement.

Ahafo Regional Director, George Mawuli, said the region is proud of its UHC achievement, saying that it comes with a task—sustaining the momentum through registering every eligible resident and strengthening active membership.

He expressed gratitude to Dr Asare Bampoe and his team for their continuous support to the activities of the NHIA in the Ahafo region.

Mr. Mawuli indicated that sustaining health requires the support of the Authority in our operational needs, including infrastructure, logistics, staffing, internet connectivity and other resources needed to sustain the gains.

This milestone directly advances the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) by accelerating target 3.8 on Universal Health Coverage and financial protection.

It further aligns with SDG 1 (No Poverty) by safeguarding vulnerable rural families from out-of-pocket health costs, SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) through tech-driven reforms like OTAC, and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities) by extending care to remote communities.

Public health and policy experts point out that while achieving 87 per cent enrollment successfully breaks down financial barriers to entry, the focus must now shift to maintaining service readiness across remote facilities.

Health economists also highlight that pioneering digital tools like OTAC serve as a vital safeguard against identity fraud and billing leakages, ensuring long-term financial sustainability for national health schemes across sub-Saharan Africa.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.