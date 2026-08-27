Zoomlion intensifies disinfection, disinfestation exercise across Ahafo Region

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, in collaboration with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Ahafo Region, has intensified its disinfection and disinfestation exercise to improve environmental sanitation and protect public health.

The exercise is targeting public facilities and other areas identified by the assemblies, including markets, schools, public toilets, refuse container sites, dumpsites and other public spaces.

Speaking during the exercise, Ahafo Regional Manager of Zoomlion, Noble Nude, said teams had made significant progress in covering several designated locations across the region.

“The exercise has been very successful, and the cooperation has been encouraging. We have visited the identified areas and are already seeing the impact of the activities undertaken so far,” he said.

At Hwidiem in the Asutifi South District, District Environmental Health Officer Yaw Adusei welcomed the intervention, saying several public areas in the district had benefited from the exercise.

He said although the district was not significantly affected by the recent floods, poor waste management and unsanitary practices could increase the risk of communicable diseases such as cholera and typhoid.

Mr Adusei urged residents to dispose of waste responsibly and avoid practices that could block drains and contribute to flooding, particularly during the rainy season.

He said the assembly would intensify public education on proper waste management and commended Zoomlion for supporting the intervention.

Meanwhile, Asutifi North District Manager of Zoomlion, Patrick Tetteh, urged residents to keep their surroundings clean and dispose of refuse only at designated collection points.

Speaking during the exercise at Kenyasi, Mr Tetteh cautioned residents against dumping refuse into gutters, warning that the practice could obstruct drains, cause flooding and create breeding grounds for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of malaria.

Ahafo Regional Human Resources Officer of Zoomlion, Dennis Addae, said the exercise formed part of the company’s commitment to promoting clean, safe and healthy communities.

He encouraged residents to complement the company’s efforts by adopting responsible waste disposal habits and maintaining good sanitation practices to sustain the gains made through the exercise.

The ongoing exercise highlights the importance of collaboration among local authorities, sanitation service providers and communities in addressing environmental health risks and improving sanitation across the Ahafo Region.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.