Ahafo Clergy call for stronger action against galamsey and Tano river pollution

Clergy members in the Ahafo Region, notably from the New Apostolic Church, have joined the rising national calls for decisive government action against illegal mining, locally known as galamsey.

The leaders are urging the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, along with allied agencies including the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), the Blue Water Guard, and local security committees, to intensify efforts to curb the ongoing pollution of major water resources, particularly the Tano River.

Speaking on Sunday at the climax of the New Apostolic Church’s 2026 Annual Youth Camp in Bechem in the Tano South Municipality, Apostle Patrick Konadu Yiadom, the Sunyani Area Apostle of the Church, highlighted the critical threat galamsey poses to public health and biodiversity.

"Water is life," Apostle Yiadom stressed, emphasizing that humans, animals, and entire ecosystems depend on these vital water bodies. He warned that continuing to pollute them exposes the entire nation to severe health risks.

Addressing young people, he admonished the youth involved in illegal mining not to let the pursuit of quick wealth blind them to the long-term destruction of Ghana's lands, forests, and rivers.

He also called on the financiers and "paymasters" behind these operations to consider the dangerous consequences of their actions on lives and property, urging miners to transition to legal, environmentally sustainable mining methods.

Beyond environmental issues, Apostle Yiadom touched on growing concerns regarding youth indiscipline, particularly toward teachers and elders.

He urged parents and guardians to remain steadfast in instilling strong moral values in their children, while encouraging teachers to consistently remind students of the consequences of bad behavior.

The annual conference, held under the theme “Do Not Be Afraid, Just Believe,” brought together 466 young people at the Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School.

The gathering aimed to ground young members in the doctrines of the church and the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Throughout the camp, experts delivered sessions on key life topics, including personal and environmental hygiene, courtesy, premarital sex, and marriage, equipping participants to become responsible future citizens.

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