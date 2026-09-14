Environmental groups demand National Park status for Atewa Forest over illegal mining

Environmental groups are calling for the Atewa Range Forest Reserve to be converted into a National Park as they raise concerns over what they describe as increasing illegal mining activities in the forest.

The Concerned Citizens of Atewa Landscape, A Rocha Ghana and Eco Conscious Citizens are also demanding stronger security and increased resources for state agencies responsible for protecting the reserve.

The groups made the call during a media engagement in Accra, where they highlighted what they described as growing encroachment by illegal miners and the potential consequences for biodiversity, water resources and communities around the forest.

Gazetted in 1926, the Atewa Range Forest Reserve is one of Ghana’s important forest ecosystems.

The forest hosts a wide range of plant and animal species and is also the source of major rivers, including the Ayensu, Densu and Birim.

The environmental groups, however, say the reserve is coming under increasing pressure from illegal mining, while agencies responsible for enforcing environmental and forestry regulations are struggling to contain the activities.

Deputy National Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu, said the scale of illegal activity in the landscape had placed significant pressure on authorities responsible for managing the reserve.

He alleged that forestry officials had even been held hostage while attempting to enforce the law against illegal miners.

“There is so much illegality going on in the landscape that the authorities who are in charge of managing the affairs are so overwhelmed. There was even an instance where their staff was held hostage just because they went to the field to try and enforce the law against illegal mining,” he said.

Eco-conscious citizen Awula Serwah described the situation as dire and called for stronger action to protect the reserve.

“The situation is dire. This is a forest that has been here for hundreds of years, and it is a shame that it has been invaded by illegal miners. We want it to be declared a National Park because as a National Park, it has greater protection,” she said.

She also called for agencies responsible for combating illegal mining to be adequately resourced and for a permanent response team to be deployed to protect the forest.

The groups argue that granting Atewa National Park status would, in their view, provide a stronger and more sustainable framework for protecting the forest and its biodiversity.

They also say safeguarding the reserve could help protect critical water sources and create opportunities for sustainable development in communities surrounding the forest.

The groups are therefore urging the government and relevant state institutions to take urgent action to prevent further destruction of the Atewa Range Forest Reserve.

They want stronger enforcement against illegal mining, better resourcing for agencies responsible for protecting the forest, and the conversion of the reserve into a National Park.

They say protecting Atewa is critical not only for its biodiversity but also for the communities and millions of Ghanaians who depend on the forest and its water resources.

They are consequently calling for sustained action to preserve the forest for future generations.

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