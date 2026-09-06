No illegal mining operation will find refuge on Akyem Essase lands — Chief declares

The Chief of Akyem Essase (Apaapam) in the Eastern Region, Baffour K.S. Sikabede, has declared that no illegal mining operation will be allowed to operate within his traditional area under his leadership.

He said protecting the community’s land, forests and water bodies was a responsibility owed not only to the present generation but also to children yet unborn.

Baffour Sikabede made the declaration on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, while delivering the keynote address at the Fourth Annual Colloquium organised by the Department of Political Science Education at the University of Education, Winneba.

“For my own part, I publicly renew the pledge I made at my installation: no illegal mining operation will find comfort on the lands of Akyem Essase while I hold this stool,” he said.

The chief warned traditional leaders against sacrificing their communities’ natural resources for financial benefits from mining activities.

“To my fellow chiefs, let us set our own house in order first. We must not trade our children’s rivers for a portion of royalties,” he cautioned.

According to him, chiefs are not merely ceremonial figures but custodians of land and some of the oldest environmental regulators Ghana has produced.

He explained that customary rules and taboos had historically protected forests, rivers and other natural resources by connecting spiritual authority with environmental discipline.

“Our ancestors understood this connectedness long before any encyclical or Act of Parliament,” he said.

Baffour Sikabede called on the government and its agencies to consult and adequately resource traditional authorities before granting mining concessions on stool lands.

He said such engagement must take place before concessions are approved and environmental damage occurs, rather than after communities have lost their land and water resources.

“To government and its agencies, consult and resource traditional authorities before concessions are granted on stool lands, not after the land has been damaged,” he stated.

He questioned whether Ghana would recognise traditional authorities as partners in environmental enforcement or continue to leave them on the sidelines while concessions were granted over lands entrusted to their care.

The chief further argued that the country already had sufficient legislation to regulate mining, forestry and water resources, but lacked the courage to enforce those laws impartially.

“Ghana does not lack legislation on mining, forestry or water resources. What we lack is the courage to apply those laws evenly to the small-scale miner in a remote district and to the well-connected concession holder in the capital alike,” he said.

He urged the government to demonstrate the political will required to enforce environmental laws, irrespective of the social status, location or political connections of offenders.

Baffour Sikabede also encouraged students to take an active interest in environmental protection, stressing that they would inherit the consequences of the decisions being made today.

“You will inherit whichever Ghana you choose today. Do not wait for a title or appointment before defending it,” he told the students.

He urged them to begin championing environmental protection within their halls, unions, churches and public platforms.

Watch the event below.

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