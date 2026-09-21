Ghana Evangelical Missions Association urges Christian leaders to preach against galamsey and intensify advocacy

The Ghana Evangelical Missions Association (GEMA) has urged the government to intensify efforts to combat illegal mining, warning of the threat the practice poses to Ghana’s environment and public health.

The association has also called on Christian leaders to use their pulpits to speak more strongly against galamsey and mobilise their congregations to support measures aimed at protecting the country’s natural resources and safeguarding lives.

President of GEMA, Dr Kofi Aligya, said the Church must move beyond expressing concern about illegal mining and take a more active role in addressing the problem.

He said the influence of Christian leaders could help shape public attitudes and encourage communities to reject activities that damage the environment.

“The Church is very worried. If you’ve followed the news lately, you know that a lot of the denominational heads have spoken frankly against the social menace that we have, including galamsey that is shutting the kidneys of many people,” he said.

“But being concerned is not enough. Being worried is not enough. We are urging them to preach against it in their churches,” Dr Aligya added.

He further appealed to the government to intensify measures to end illegal mining, saying: “Do whatever is possible to win the fight against galamsey to save the environment and humans.”

Dr Aligya made the call in an interview with Citi FM at the Lausanne Workplace Forum in Gomoa Fetteh, which brought together Christian leaders from different denominations and parts of the world.

The forum focuses on encouraging Christians to demonstrate their faith through their conduct and work.

Board member of the forum, Jerry White, also said Christians had a responsibility to uphold strong values and use their influence to make a positive impact in the workplace and wider society.

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