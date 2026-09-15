JAGA Watch Committee reinforced with six new members to fight galamsey in Jema

The Jema Anti-Galamsey Advocacy (JAGA) Watch Committee has been strengthened with the inauguration of six new members to intensify surveillance and community protection against illegal mining and other forms of crime and indiscipline.

The six new members were inaugurated on Thursday, 3 September 2026, at the Jema Community Centre by the Enchi District Commander of Police, Chief Superintendent Augustine Kweku Mensah. The development brings the total number of volunteers enlisted in the JAGA Watch Committee to 20, including three women.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Supt. Mensah commended the people of Jema, particularly members of JAGA, for their determination to protect the community's land and water bodies from illegal mining, describing Jema as an exceptional community in Aowin.

According to him, while several communities in the surrounding area have suffered extensive environmental degradation from galamsey, Jema has so far succeeded in protecting its pristine rivers and continues to enjoy fresh water and aquatic resources, including crabs, lobsters and fish.

The District Commander expressed concern about the human cost of illegal mining, particularly the dangers posed by abandoned mining pits. He noted that, so far this year, there had hardly been a week without reports of people drowning in abandoned galamsey pits in communities affected by illegal mining. He urged the people of Jema to remain vigilant and protect the gains the community has made in safeguarding its natural resources.

Watch Committee to support Police

Chief Supt. Mensah explained that the JAGA Watch Committee would serve as an auxiliary support structure to the Police, working closely with police personnel stationed in Jema.

He said the Committee's responsibilities would extend beyond monitoring illegal mining activities to assisting in addressing other threats to community safety and order, including the use of hard drugs, robbery, unlawful riding of motorbikes and general indiscipline.

He cautioned residents against assaulting or interfering with members of the Watch Committee in the course of their legitimate duties, stressing that such actions would be treated seriously by the Police. He also admonished the Watch Committee to operate within the confines of the law.

"Crime has no expiry date"

Addressing the burning of the JAGA billboard, the District Commander said those responsible should be aware that criminal offences do not have expiry dates.

He therefore warned potential offenders against attempting another act of arson, particularly following the re-erection of the billboard.

Why it matters

The reinforcement of the JAGA Watch Committee highlights growing community-led resistance to illegal mining in Ghana's mining districts, where galamsey has polluted rivers and destroyed farmland.

Jema's ability to protect its water bodies stands out in the Aowin area, where many neighbouring communities have suffered extensive environmental damage.

The Police's decision to integrate the Committee as an auxiliary structure also reflects a broader reliance on community surveillance in the fight against illegal mining and associated crime.

The burning of the group's billboard underscores the risks volunteers face, and the Police's warning signals that the arson case remains open.

The committee is expected to continue working with police personnel in Jema on anti-galamsey surveillance and broader community safety enforcement.

By Friar Joseph Blay

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.