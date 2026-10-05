Relationships

Not every difficult season means you’re in toxic love – Counsellor Adofoli explains

Source: Nana Aba Buabeng  
  5 October 2026 6:16pm
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Relationship Counsellor Adofoli has explained the difference between toxic love and a difficult season in a relationship, stressing that not every challenge means the relationship is toxic.

Speaking on Joy Prime's Changes show on the topic "Toxic Love or Difficult Season? Knowing The Difference," the counsellor explained that many couples confuse a hard phase with a toxic pattern and end up walking away too early, or staying too long when they should leave.

According to Counsellor Adofoli, a difficult season is a temporary period where couples face external pressures such as financial challenges, job loss, family issues or health problems. In such seasons, he said, love and respect are still present, even though communication may be strained.

Toxic love, on the other hand, is consistent and patterned. He said it is characterized by control, manipulation, constant disrespect, emotional or physical abuse, and a lack of accountability.

“In a difficult season, you are both fighting the problem. In toxic love, you are fighting each other," he explained.

He shared how to spot toxic behaviour, noting red flags such as constant criticism that breaks your self-esteem, isolation from friends and family, gaslighting, lack of apology, and feeling drained and anxious rather than safe in the relationship.

Counsellor Adofoli advised that while difficult seasons require patience, communication and counselling, toxic love requires boundaries and sometimes a complete walk-away.

“If you have to lose yourself to keep the relationship, then it is time to walk away," he cautioned and encouraged couples to seek professional counselling early and to learn emotional intelligence to navigate tough times without becoming toxic to each other.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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