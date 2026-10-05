Mahama grants presidential pardon to 863 convicted persons

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has granted presidential pardon to 863 convicted persons as part of activities marking Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary.
The President exercised the prerogative of mercy in accordance with Article 72(1) of the 1992 Constitution, following consultation with the Council of State.
According to a statement issued on Monday, October 5, the pardon is intended to mark the independence anniversary with an act of mercy and national reflection.
The largest group comprises 819 first offenders, who have been granted outright release, per the statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications.
The beneficiaries also include 13 persons aged 70 years and above, who have been granted outright release, while six seriously ill persons have also been granted outright release.
In addition, the death sentences of 11 convicted persons have been commuted to life imprisonment.
A further six persons serving life sentences will have their sentences commuted to 20 years definite.
Two persons under the special recommendation category have been granted outright release, while three petitions and three others were also approved, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 863.
The relevant state institutions have been directed to take the necessary steps to give effect to the President’s decision.
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