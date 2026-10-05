Mahama reaffirms commitment to Volta development at Asogli Te Za

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the development of the Volta Region, citing youth employment, support for women entrepreneurs and regional economic collaboration as key priorities.

Dr Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff, who represented the President as the Special Guest of Honour at the Asogli Te Za celebration, conveyed the President’s greetings to Togbe Afede XIV, traditional leaders and the people of Asogli State.

He said the President would have attended the celebration personally but was on an official trip abroad.

Dr Debrah congratulated Togbe Afede XIV on 23 years of leadership on the throne, commending his guidance and service to his people.

He wished the Agbogbomefia long life and continued strength to lead the Asogli State.

Dr Debrah also thanked the traditional ruler for his commendations of the government, saying such recognition encouraged the President and his administration to continue working for national development.

He said he would convey to President Mahama the concerns raised, including job opportunities for the youth, funding for women entrepreneurs and recommendations from a broader economic forum led by Togbe Afede XIV.

He said the government would explore ways of collaborating with the traditional leadership and stakeholders to promote the overall development of the Volta Region.

Delivering the President’s message, Dr Debrah said Ghana continued to advocate fairer development, a stronger African voice in global governance, expanded trade and investment, and justice for African people.

He assured the people of the Volta Region that, although official duties might take the President beyond Ghana’s borders, the region remained close to his heart and central to the government’s development agenda.

Dr Debrah described the Asogli festival as a celebration of thanksgiving, homecoming and the renewal of bonds among the people.

He said the festival’s harvest symbolism reflected the labour of farmers, the blessings of rainfall, ancestral memory, and the promise that patient work would produce a fruitful harvest.

He praised Togbe Afede for combining traditional leadership with a forward-looking vision, saying his leadership had positioned culture as a platform for unity, enterprise and development.

Dr Debrah also commended Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Minister, for his energy and practical approach to development, saying he focused on translating plans into resources and tangible outcomes for the people.

He described the people of the Volta Region as dignified, educated, industrious, and hospitable.

The address highlighted the importance of collective effort, leadership, and collaboration in advancing the region's development aspirations.

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