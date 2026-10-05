Ambassador Boateng congratulates new NPP leadership, urges reconciliation, rebuilding

Ghana's Ambassador to China

Edward Akwasi Boateng, a former Ambassador to China, has urged the newly elected national executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to prioritise reconciliation, rebuild the party’s structures and restore public confidence ahead of the 2028 General Election.

The party, on Saturday, October 3, 2026, elected national officers to lead the party for the next four years.

Mr Boadu, a former General Secretary of the Party, was elected National Chairman, while Mr Kodua retained his position as General Secretary.

The other executives elected are Mr Kojo Fosu Boadu, Mr Henry Nana Boakye and Nana Akomea as National Vice Chairpersons; Mr Alfred Kojo Thompson as National Treasurer; and Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover as National Organiser.

Mr Abagna Yakubu Fusani was elected National Youth Organiser, Ms Mavis Hawa Koomson, National Women’s Organiser, Mr Mohammed Ali Suraj National Nasara Organiser, while Mr Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye was acclaimed Communications Director.

Mr Boateng, in a congratulatory message to the new leadership, said the outcome of the Conference placed a significant responsibility on them to unite the party and strengthen its organisational structures.

He said the new leadership must learn from the 2024 General Election and build a united and disciplined organisation capable of supporting the party’s Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the 2028 General Election.

He warned that the challenge ahead required unity, humility, hard work, fresh thinking and a compelling message capable of reconnecting the party with Ghanaians.

The former Ambassador lauded the new Chairman of the party’s resilience, describing Mr Boadu’s progression through the party’s structures, from the polling station and constituency levels to National Youth Organiser, National Organiser, Acting General Secretary and General Secretary, as “evidence of his longstanding service and commitment to the NPP”.

He, however, cautioned that the new Chairman’s task went beyond administering the Party, and required the rebuilding of an effective organisation from the grassroots to the national level.

“Every tradition and tendency within the NPP must find a place in the rebuilding effort,” he said, calling for members who supported different candidates in the internal elections, as well as those who had become disconnected from the party, to be brought back into the fold.

Mr Boateng also urged Mr Boadu to revitalise the Party’s grassroots structures, promote discipline and accountability, and help rebuild public confidence in the NPP.

“The task now is to build a united and formidable Party capable of supporting our Flagbearer, winning back the confidence of Ghanaians and returning the NPP to government in 2029,” he said.

Regarding Mr Kodua, he said his re-election constituted a strong mandate, urging him to work closely with the Chairman and the wider national executive to strengthen the party.

“With such an emphatic mandate comes an equally significant responsibility,” he said.

He urged the General Secretary to lead with competence, fairness and humility, remain accessible to the grassroots and reach out to supporters of other candidates to help heal divisions arising from the internal elections.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.