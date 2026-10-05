Teachers’ promotion arrears to be paid by Oct. 30 – Education Minister 

Haruna Iddrisu, Minister of Education, has pledged to settle teachers’ promotion arrears from January 2026 by October 30, 2026.

He said Government had accepted responsibility for its obligations as the employer of teachers and would honour the arrears owed them.

Mr Iddrisu made the pledge at a two-day symposium and exhibition organised for teachers by the National Teaching Council (NTC) at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall in Accra.

“Government have accepted that I am responsible to honour my obligations as an employer to all teachers. And we have accepted that we will pay their arrears from January 26 to yesterday. We will honour them.

“If by October 30, 2026, your promotion arrears are not paid, then I will have no honour,” he said.

The event preceded the Ghana Teacher Prize grand durbar scheduled for Monday, October 5, at the University of Professional Studies Accra Auditorium, where outstanding teachers would be honoured and rewarded.

The Minister said the Government was intensifying engagements with teacher unions to address their concerns and find lasting solutions to challenges confronting the profession.

He said the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission would engage the teacher unions on Tuesday, October 6, to consider a new collective agreement for teachers.

“Indeed, I am reliably informed, and you are aware, that almost all the other unions have concluded their negotiations with the Fair Workers and Salaries Commission and signed on.

“We give you one week to one month to conclude and sign within the framework of what has been agreed with the other teacher unions,” he said.

On the 20 per cent deprived-area allowance, Mr Iddrisu said a committee comprising representatives of the teacher unions and the Ghana Statistical Service had been established to determine eligible teachers and communities.

He explained that the allowance was location-specific and not permanent, saying a teacher posted to Tumu in the Upper West Region could qualify but would lose the benefit when transferred to schools in areas such as Osu Presby or PRESEC.

Dr Christian Addai-Poku, Registrar of the NTC, said teachers should be celebrated for their critical role in shaping the future of learners. ‎

‎“The pivotal role of teachers is imperative that they are empowered in terms of skills set and capacity to deliver,“ he said.

‎Dr Addai-Poku said the role of teachers went beyond classroom lesson delivery to shaping the values, skills and knowledge that formed the foundation of Ghana’s future.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.