Outstanding challenges in school placement will be addressed before schools reopen – Education Minister

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education, on Wednesday assured students and parents that the outstanding challenges in the Senior High School placement will be addressed before schools reopen.

The Minister gave the assurance when he visited the National Resolution Centre in Accra to assess challenges confronting the school placement system ahead of the reopening of the schools.

The visit formed part of efforts by the Ministry to obtain first-hand information on difficulties arising from the school placement process and other related concerns.

He said the government remained committed to ensuring that no student was left behind, adding that every concern brought before the Centre would be treated with urgency.

The Minister commended officials at the National Resolution Centre for their dedication and efforts towards addressing the challenges confronting parents and students.

A significant number of cases had already been resolved since the Centre was activated, he said, while efforts were ongoing to address the remaining concerns before the start of the new academic year.

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced plans to undertake a comprehensive review of Ghana’s Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), following calls by the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference for greater transparency and accountability in the placement process.

The Ministry said a Technical Working Committee would be established after the conclusion of the current placement exercise to examine the various components of the system and identify areas requiring improvement.

It welcomed the Bishops’ call for an “ultimate review” of the CSSPS, saying it was committed to ensuring that the system remained credible, efficient, fair and responsive to the needs of students, parents and schools.

The Ministry maintained that the System was fundamentally a merit-based one, with merit taking precedence over protocol in the placement of qualified candidates.

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