Education

Government targets October 16 for first tranche of teacher arrears – Haruna Iddrisu

Source: Kareen Tei  
  5 October 2026 8:26am
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Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has urged officials validating the records of teachers currently on strike to work with speed and accuracy as the government seeks to resolve concerns raised by the pre-tertiary teacher unions.

Mr Iddrisu made the call when he visited the data processing centre where the records are being validated to pave the way for payments to eligible teachers.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Iddrisu said the government expects the validation of at least 51,000 teachers to be completed by the end of Monday, October 5.

He said the completion of the exercise would allow the government to make the necessary arrangements for supplementary payments to the affected teachers.

According to him, once the validated data is submitted, the Ministry of Finance will be directed to begin arrangements for the first tranche of the outstanding payments. The initial payment is expected to be processed by October 16.

He urged officials overseeing the exercise to work swiftly and accurately, emphasising that the validation process is essential to ensuring eligible teachers receive their outstanding payments.

The Minister said the government could best fulfil its commitment by ensuring that 52,000 of the 80,000 records are validated, and called on the Controller and Accountant-General to expedite the process.

Promotion arrears

Mr Iddrisu further reiterated the government's commitment to placing teachers who have been promoted on their new grades by October 30, 2026.

He said it would be inexcusable for the government to miss the deadline for paying promotion salary arrears and placing affected teachers on their new grades.

The Minister also appealed to the striking teachers to consider calling off the industrial action.

He acknowledged that the concerns raised by the teacher unions over a collective agreement and new conditions of service remain important issues that the government must address.

“I renew the call that we treat each other in good faith,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu called for mutual respect between the government and the teacher unions as negotiations continue.

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