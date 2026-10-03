“I’ll have no honour if your arrears are not paid by October 30,” Haruna Iddrisu tells teachers

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has renewed his appeal to teacher unions to call off their ongoing strike, assuring teachers that government is committed to resolving their concerns, particularly issues surrounding promotion arrears.

Speaking at the 2026 Ghana Teacher Prize celebrations, Mr. Iddrisu said government was intensifying engagements with the unions to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing teachers.

He gave a firm assurance that outstanding promotion arrears would be addressed, stressing that teachers deserved to be treated with dignity and respect.

“If by October 30, 2026, your promotion arrears are not paid, then I will have no honour,” Haruna Iddrisu said.

The Minister’s comments come as the National Teaching Council hosts the 2026 Ghana Teacher Prize under the theme “Empowering Teachers: Architects of the Future.”

The two-day event, being held from October 3 to 4 at the GNAT Hall in Accra, is aimed at recognising and celebrating teachers for their contribution to education and national development.

The celebrations will culminate in a grand durbar at the UPSA Auditorium on Monday, where outstanding teachers are expected to be honoured.

Organisers say teachers go beyond the delivery of lessons in classrooms. They play a critical role in shaping the values, skills and knowledge that form the foundation of Ghana’s future.

The theme for this year’s celebration therefore highlights the need to empower teachers with the resources, recognition and respect necessary for them to innovate, adapt and sustain their passion for the profession.

It also underscores the shared responsibility of government, industry, communities and families to create an environment that enables teachers to effectively prepare young people for the future.

The Registrar of the National Teaching Council, Dr. Christian Addai-Poku, said teachers must be celebrated for the critical role they play in shaping the next generation.

“Teachers must be celebrated because they are the architects of the future.”

As government continues its engagements with teacher unions over their concerns, the Ghana Teacher Prize provides an opportunity to recognise the dedication of teachers and reaffirm the importance of investing in the people responsible for educating the country’s future leaders.

For Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, the message is clear: “We all owe it to the teacher.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.