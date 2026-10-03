Use power to serve Ghanaians, not to intimidate – Okoe Boye to NDC

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Health Minister Dr Bernard Okoe Boye has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to use political power to improve the lives of Ghanaians rather than to demonstrate its authority or intimidate citizens.
His comments come amid public discussions surrounding the arrest of nurse Salomey Awitey Baffoe, and broader concerns over the exercise of state power.
Speaking to JoyNews on Saturday, October 3, Dr Okoe Boye reminded politicians that political power is not permanent and ultimately belongs to the people who give governments the mandate to govern.
He said politicians should therefore remain humble and remember that their authority is derived from ordinary Ghanaians.
“You can’t stay in power for long because real power is with the man and the woman who is down,” he said.
According to the former Health Minister, political parties do not inherently possess power but receive it from the electorate through the democratic process.
“The NDC didn’t have power; Ghanaians gave them power,” Dr Okoe Boye said.
He consequently advised politicians in government to focus less on demonstrating where power lies and more on showing citizens what that power can achieve for them.
“So I would advise them: Let’s be humble as politicians. Don’t show people where power lies; show them what power can be used for,” he said.
Dr Okoe Boye said political authority could be used to create jobs and provide employment opportunities for citizens.
He also cited infrastructure and education as areas where government could deploy its authority and resources to make a meaningful difference in people's lives.
“You can use power to create jobs. You can use power to give people employment. You can use power to build buildings. You can use power to educate. You can use power to build scholarships,” he said.
The former minister stressed that the ultimate purpose of political power should be to develop and empower citizens.
“Let’s use power to build our people, not to show them where power lies,” he added.
Salomey Baffoe, 40, was arrested during a midnight raid on Sunday, September 13, at her home in Hansua in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region.
The High Court on Thursday, September 24, denied a bail application filed on her behalf after the prosecution argued that she was still needed to assist with ongoing investigations.
The court was told that the investigation was cyber-related and that her release at that stage posed a risk of interference with witnesses. The court subsequently directed the Republic to expedite its investigations.
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