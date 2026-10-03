Stampede at NPP conference leaves three injured in Kumasi

At least three people have sustained injuries after a stampede broke out among crowds attending the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Delegates Conference at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The affected individuals were taken to the Kumasi South Hospital for medical attention, while others who suffered minor injuries received treatment at temporary medical points established within the conference grounds.

One of the injured persons is reported to have suffered a fracture when some people attempted to push their way through the crowd.

The incident prompted police officers at the venue to step up crowd control efforts and prevent further congestion around the affected area.

The large turnout also created difficulties for emergency responders, with personnel from the Ghana National Ambulance Service reportedly struggling to move through the crowd to reach and evacuate the injured.

The incident occurred as delegates and supporters gathered for the NPP’s national executive elections.

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