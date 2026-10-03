I expect to win NPP Vice Chairman race – Nana B

NPP Vice Chairman aspirant Henry Nana Boakye says he is confident of securing victory in the party’s National Delegates Conference, praising the security personnel for maintaining peace and controlling the crowd at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Speaking to JoyNews at the congress, Nana B said the event had so far been peaceful and commended the security officers for their efforts in managing the large gathering of party supporters and delegates.

“It has been peaceful, and I applaud the security for how they have controlled the crowd,” he said.

He expressed optimism about winning the vice chairman position, citing his years of service, dedication and leadership within the party.

“I am expecting obviously to win and become vice chairman. I have worked hard, and I believe that the party today will be a celebration of long service, dedication, leadership of courage, fearlessness and experience,” he said.

Nana Boakye said he remained hopeful of a positive outcome and expressed confidence that, by God’s grace, he would emerge victorious at the end of the election.

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