EOCO’s handling of arrests could cost NDC power – Kpebu

Audio By Carbonatix
Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has warned that the conduct of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in handling arrest cases, including that of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, could contribute to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) losing power within six years.
His comments follow the continued detention of the MP after he voluntarily reported to EOCO on Thursday, October 1, following the issuance of a High Court warrant for his arrest.
EOCO has said it is working with the Attorney-General’s Office to bring the MP before a weekend court.
Speaking to the media on Saturday, October 3, Mr Kpebu commended Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin for insisting that the matter be handled in accordance with parliamentary procedures, despite his affiliation with the NDC.
According to him, Parliament’s Standing Orders provide specific procedures for dealing with the arrest of a sitting MP, and he questioned why EOCO did not follow those processes.
Mr Kpebu argued that the continued detention of the MP, coupled with what he described as errors in the handling of the case, could gradually erode public confidence in the government.
He said although the NDC may retain power in the next election, dissatisfaction with the government’s conduct could build over time.
“These things that they are doing, so you see how they start small, small. So by six years, then we get fed up with them,” he said.
Mr Kpebu urged the government to learn from the experiences of previous administrations and avoid actions that could create public resentment.
He also stressed the need for authorities to respect parliamentary procedures and ensure that investigations involving MPs are conducted within the law.
His comments come amid concerns raised by Parliament over Mr Baffour Awuah’s continued detention, with the circumstances prompting questions about his rights, parliamentary privileges and the independence of Parliament.
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