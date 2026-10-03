NDC’s failed 24-Hour Economy has become 24-Hour demolition – Dr. Bawumia

The 2028 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has delivered a damning assessment of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government's two years in office, declaring that its much-touted 24-Hour Economy has become a 24-hour demolition exercise.

Addressing the National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, Dr. Bawumia said the government is struggling to fulfill many of its lofty promises to Ghanaians, particularly the youth.

"The NDC promised Ghanaians and the youth of this country in search of jobs a flagship 24-hour economy with one job, three shifts and 3 people (1-3-3). Nearly two years have passed and the jobs have not come or even showing any signs of coming," Dr. Bawumia said.

"The young graduate and artisan who voted for the NDC because of this sweet promise of a dramatic job boom through the 1 job 3 shifts, 3 people offer under the NDC is still waiting for his or her shift," he said.

"Sadly, the promised 24-hour economy jobs have now turned into 24-hour demolition of buildings for a so-called 24-hour markets even the NDC cannot explain," he added.

Failed promises

Dr. Bawumia listed a litany of what he described as failed promises, saying the Women's Development Bank, which was supposed to empower market women, has not opened its doors to a single woman almost two years on.

He also accused the government of worsening the cost of living. According to him, instead of the promised reduction in electricity tariff under the 24-hour economy, there has been a dramatic increase, crippling households, small businesses and industries.

"Today, the barber shop owner, the hair salon operator, the bread baker and many young businesses who were promised better electricity tariffs are now striving to survive because much of their sales are going into electricity bills under the NDC government," he noted.

He added that transportation, spare parts, fuel and rent costs continue to rise, arguing that even though inflation has declined to 5% on paper, the real cost of living has increased massively.

Dr. Bawumia said the government's only lifeline has been the relative stability of the Cedi, which he attributed to the NPP's Domestic Gold Purchase Programme, recalling that in June 2021, on his recommendation, the Bank of Ghana launched the programme to protect the currency from global shocks.

"Records show how the programme saved our economy from serious crisis and revamp of the cedi. And the programme is today the major support behind the stability of the cedi, and with it the easing of inflation and interest rates that this government now celebrates. Ironically, key officials of the government today opposed the policy when it was introduced, vehemently claiming it was not feasible," he said.

He warned that "a good tool in careless hands becomes an expensive one," alleging that the government is making unprecedented losses on the programme.

He further accused the government of abandoning crucial NPP legacies projects like Agenda 111 district hospitals, which he said would have provided access to healthcare and jobs if completed.

He also accused the NDC of making unrealistic promises to end galamsey in months and restore polluted water bodies.

"Ghanaians are reminded every day of how the NDC and its senior officials, many of whom are cabinet ministers and top CEOs today, lambasted the NPP government and told Ghanaians that they possessed the magic to end galamsey instantly if voted into office. Today, under their watch, in nearly two years, galamsey has grown embarrassingly worse," he noted.

On Free SHS, he said the programme is suffering after the NDC promised to improve it.

"After they promised to improve meals for students, today it has deteriorated. Many of our young BECE graduates are being deliberately cut off from Free SHS and what frustrated parents are told by the government is that their wards have deservedly failed," he said.

He reminded delegates and the nation that the NDC never believed in Free SHS and bastardised it for years until they saw its impact.

On cocoa and other promises, he said: "The promises to cocoa farmers to increase the cocoa price to GH¢6,500 has turned out to be a scam. The promise of automatic posting of teachers and nurses... has turned out to be another scam. Even their much-touted ‘Nkoko nkitikiti’programme has failed."

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