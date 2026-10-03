MoH announces mop-up recruitment for health professionals

The Ministry of Health has announced a nationwide mop-up recruitment exercise to fill vacancies created by applicants who failed to report to their assigned districts and health facilities.

The exercise is scheduled for Monday, October 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. GMT, according to a statement signed by Tony Goodman, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health.

The recruitment will cover vacancies for nurses and pharmacy professionals across teaching hospitals, Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) facilities and the Ghana Health Service.

For nurses, the available positions include 266 vacancies in teaching hospitals, 133 under CHAG and 30 under the Ghana Health Service.

The ministry has also announced 36 vacancies for pharmacy professionals, comprising five pharmacist positions and 31 pharmacist technician positions.

According to the ministry, the exercise is aimed at replacing applicants who failed to report to the districts and facilities to which they had been assigned.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to inform the general public and all prospective applicants that it will undertake a nationwide mop-up recruitment exercise to replace applicants who have refused to report to their various selected districts and facilities,” the statement said.

Prospective applicants have been directed to access the Ministry of Health’s recruitment portal, mohrrecruitment.com, to submit their applications.

Applicants who require assistance may contact the ministry on 0557208487 or 0557385895.

The ministry urged eligible applicants to take note of the recruitment date and time and complete their applications through the designated portal.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.