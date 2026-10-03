NPP election: We thank NDC for making the attempt; we never expected them to show up – Karbo says after boycott

Former Lawra Member of Parliament Anthony Karbo has expressed disappointment over the decision by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegation to leave the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Delegates Conference in Kumasi before the programme began.

The NDC representatives reportedly boycotted the event on Saturday, October 3, citing delays in the start of the conference.

Mr Karbo, who served as the master of ceremonies, said he had been informed of the delegation’s departure and its explanation that members were unwilling to wait any longer to deliver their solidarity message.

He said the NPP appreciated the delegation’s decision to honour the invitation but regretted that its representatives did not stay for the programme.

“I have been aware of the presence of the NDC, and I have also been made aware of the press interview granted by their representative, who has claimed that they do not have patience to wait to deliver their solidarity message, for which they have abandoned our invitation and have left the conference; we thank them for even making the attempt. We never expected them to show up,” he said.

“We thank them for accepting our invitation, but it is unfortunate they did not have the patience to sit through the programme,” Mr Karbo added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.