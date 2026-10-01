Former Duffuor spokesperson, Antonio Asinyo enters NDC Youth Organizer race

Former spokesperson to former Finance Minister and Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Antonio Edem Asinyo, has announced his intention to contest for the position of Deputy National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Asinyo made his decision known in a statement dated October 1, 2026, in which he highlighted his experience in youth mobilisation, public service, communications and international youth leadership.

He traced his involvement with the NDC to his days as a high school student, when he joined the NDC Youth Forum and participated in weekly meetings at Kuku Hill.

He subsequently became involved in the campaign for the election of former President John Evans Atta Mills and later organised students through the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) across the University of Ghana, UPSA, Accra Polytechnic and other campuses.

Mr Asinyo’s involvement in public service later took him to the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He also served as spokesperson to Dr Duffuor.

Beyond public service, he has worked in the private sector, including leading operations for an agribusiness venture and coordinating external communications and media relations in the mining sector.

He also highlighted his international youth leadership experience; he helped develop debate and youth leadership programmes across Ghanaian universities before being elected the first African President of the World Universities Debating Council in Cape Town.

He is also a former Chevening Scholar who studied Communication for Development at the University of Reading.

Explaining his decision to contest, Mr Asinyo said his experiences have been driven by a commitment to youth leadership and service.

“Before trusting a leader’s word, look at what they have done.”

He said his record reflects what he describes as a youth-centred approach to leadership.

“My life’s work has been in pursuit of a youth-centered vision that puts people before politics, in fidelity to the founding values of the NDC.”

Mr Asinyo is now seeking support from NDC members as he enters the contest for Deputy National Youth Organiser.

“This time, I seek your support for a greater call, as I throw my hat in the ring to contest for Deputy National Youth Organiser of the NDC.”

The National Democratic Congress is currently undertaking a nationwide reorganisation of its structures ahead of the party’s next national executive elections.

The process is being conducted in phases, beginning at the grassroots level with branch elections before moving to constituency, regional and national executive elections.

The next major stage is the constituency executive elections, scheduled for October 24 and 25, 2026, followed by the regional elections on November 14 and 15. The process will culminate in the NDC National Congress on December 19, 2026, where national officers will be elected.

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