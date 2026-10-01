CSSPS resolves 83% of placement issues, day-to-boarding requests dominate outstanding cases

The Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) Resolution Centre, set up by the Ministry of Education, has resolved 30,781 out of the 37,117 issues related to this year’s exercise.

The remaining 6,936 prospective students are those who wanted to change their status from day to boarding schools.

The Press Secretary to the Minister of Education, Hashmin Mohammed, who made this known to the Daily Graphic, said that, having checked their placement forms, it was realised that they indeed selected day in the institutions they had been placed in and that, after securing their placements, decided to change to boarding.

“For instance, he/she knows that if I choose day at Achimota, the chances of getting into Achimota would be higher than someone who chose boarding. So after being placed as day students, they come back to change to boarding and this is the problem,” he said.

To justify the change, he said some people indicated that they lived far from their schools and could not be day students.

Mr Mohammed said those were some of the problems identified while reviewing the placement forms of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates in this year’s placement exercise, which was not helpful.

He said following the issues addressed, most of the resolution centres set up in the regions had virtually finished their work.

Meanwhile, some prospective Senior High School (SHS) students and their parents said their issues were yet to be resolved and continue to converge on the resolution centre for a solution.

The parents and prospective students told the Daily Graphic in separate interviews last Monday, September 28, 2026, that their concerns, including requests to change from day to boarding or to change schools, remained unresolved.

Some of them, on their second or third visits to the GNAT Hall centre, had gone with the hope of having their children's placements corrected.

Some said when they checked the code given to them, the situation was still the same.

A parent, Mr Ebenezer Nortey, said he had been to the centre about five times and that all the codes given him did not contain the change he requested.

Accompanied by his frustrated wife, who was sitting in a wheelchair being pushed by his daughter, he said she had been placed in the Presbyterian Senior Technical School at Larteh, Akwapim in the Eastern Region, while they live at Teshie in Accra.

For his part, Samson Mawudo said he was placed at the Nungua Senior High School as a day student, but he lives around Appolonia in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality and that he would not be able to commute daily to and from school.

He said he needed a boarding school to attend.

A mother, Hannah Nkrumah, who was also at the centre for her daughter, also wanted a boarding school and had considered technical schools.

Also, a female prospective student with an aggregate of 28 said she was placed at the Ghana College Senior High Technical at Kasoa Danchira as a day student, although she lived around Galilea.

Another student, Ama Serwaa, said she changed her school to the Ada Senior High School last week on her mother's advice, but her mother later changed her mind and asked her to select the Suhum Senior High Technical School, adding that although she had been placed in boarding at the Ada Senior High School, she had not gone there.

An excited parent beaming with smiles, Olivia, said her daughter, who had an aggregate of 28, was moved from the Agomeda Technical Institute to the Ashaiman Technical Vocational Institute after she requested a change only last week.

"It has been changed to Ashaiman Technical," she said, smiling as she left the centre.

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