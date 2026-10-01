Two dead in Canada after vehicle hits pedestrians taking part in First Nations event

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a vehicle hit pedestrians during a community walk marking Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in British Columbia.

The incident occurred on Tsawwassen First Nation land, south of Vancouver near the US-Canada border. The deceased were identified as elders from the First Nation, local media report.

Police said the driver "may have been experiencing a medical emergency" before the collision.

They added they do not believe it is related to Truth and Reconciliation day, a national holiday that honours victims and survivors of Canada's residential schools, which sought to forcefully assimilate indigenous children.

The collision happened at around 10:25 local time (16:25 BST) at a local parking lot, said the Delta Police Department, which covers the area where the incident occurred.

Police said that the two injured were receiving treatment in hospital.

"Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this tragic incident," Delta Police said.

Eyewitness accounts by CBC News reporters on scene said more than a dozen ambulances responded to the incident.

In a social media post advertising the event last week, Tsawwassen First Nation said it had planned a community walk followed by the unveiling of a house post in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The event was due to take place from 09:30 to 13:00 local time.

In an X post that now appears to be deleted, Canada's energy minister Tim Hodgson said he attended the walk and posted two images from the event.

A spokesperson for the minister, Carolyn Svonkin, said he was not near the incident when it occurred.

Tsawwassen First Nation is home to 491 members, according to its website, with half living on Tsawwassen lands and others in nearby areas, including across the border in Bellingham, Washington.

Canada began observing its National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in 2021, following news of the discovery of unmarked burial sites at former residential schools.

The holiday coincides with Orange Shirt Day - an indigenous grassroots-led day of remembrance to honour children who were missing or died in residential schools.

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