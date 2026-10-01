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GoldBod, Kyrgyzstan discuss partnerships in gold and critical minerals

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  1 October 2026 4:41pm
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Kyrgyzstan is exploring Ghana’s GoldBod model as it seeks to formalise its gold trade, strengthen regulation and attract investment into the country’s gold and critical-minerals sector.

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubayev, expressed the interest during a courtesy meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, where the two sides discussed opportunities for technical cooperation, investment and knowledge-sharing.

Mr Gyamfi outlined GoldBod’s reforms since its establishment in 2025, including measures to formalise Ghana’s domestic gold trade, strengthen controls against smuggling and increase the value retained from the country’s mineral resources.

He said gold captured from the artisanal and small-scale mining sector had risen to 104 metric tonnes, from about 60 tonnes previously, while the sector generated about US$10.8 billion in foreign exchange for Ghana in 2025.

Mr Kulubayev said Kyrgyzstan had also begun reforms to formalise a gold sector that had remained largely informal for about 25 years.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa proposed a formal framework agreement to facilitate structured technical exchanges and institutional cooperation between the two countries, including future engagements involving investors, entrepreneurs and industry experts.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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