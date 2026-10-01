NITA appoints Anthony Owusu-Ansah as Acting Deputy Director-General

Anthony Owusu-Ansah, Acting Deputy Director-General of National Information Technology Agency (NITA)

The National Information Technology Agency (NITA) has appointed technology entrepreneur Anthony Owusu-Ansah as Acting Deputy Director-General to reinforce the agency's leadership as it accelerates the country’s digital transformation agenda and the delivery of public digital services.

The agency announced the appointment as part of efforts to strengthen its leadership team amid growing digitalisation initiatives in government.

The appointment comes at a time when the country is pursuing a broad range of digital initiatives aimed at improving access to government services, expanding digital infrastructure and strengthening Ghana’s position as a technology and innovation hub in West Africa.

NITA is a state agency responsible for regulating information technology activities, setting IT standards and promoting the use of digital technologies across the public sector.

Digital service delivery

Mr Owusu-Ansah brings extensive experience in technology entrepreneurship, digital service delivery and business management to the role.

He is best known as the founder of ShaQ Express, an indigenous logistics company that combines technology-driven solutions with physical delivery operations across the country.

The company operates through a network of branches and utilises both conventional and electric motorcycles to provide delivery services.

Beyond logistics, he has established ShaQApp, a technology company focused on digital solutions, and Vacancies Limited, another company whose portfolio includes the electronic learning platform PrivateLearn.

Through these ventures, Owusu-Ansah has gained experience in digital product development, commercial partnerships and the practical application of technology to service delivery.

Those expertise are expected to come in handy for NITA, whose mandate includes helping drive Ghana's digital transformation, promote technology standards and support the growth of the country's digital ecosystem.

Corporate career

Mr Owusu-Ansah ‘s corporate career spans several leading companies, including Vodafone Ghana, Millicom Ghana (Tigo) now AirtelTigo, Nestle Ghana and Enterprise Group, where he held positions in business development, sales, marketing and management.

The experiences have given him a blend of corporate and entrepreneurial expertise that NITA believes will support its mission of driving innovation and efficiency in public service delivery.

In addition to his business career, Mr Owusu-Ansah has contributed to education and entrepreneurship development. He serves on the Governing Council of Cape Coast Technical University and has mentored emerging entrepreneurs through the UNICEF StartUp Lab.

He is also a recipient of the Commonwealth Startup Fellowship, an initiative designed to support high-potential entrepreneurs across Commonwealth countries.

Academic qualification

Academically, he holds a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration and Management and a bachelor's degree in Physics from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He also earned a certificate in Leadership Principles from Harvard Business School Online and is an alumnus of Mfantsipim School.

NITA said Mr Owusu-Ansah's background in technology innovation, digital enterprise development and corporate leadership positions him well to support the agency's mandate of enhancing information technology governance, promoting digital inclusion and accelerating Ghana's transition to a modern digital economy.

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