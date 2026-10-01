Who is the ‘hero’ Indian pilot who was stabbed on Israel-bound flight?

Audio By Carbonatix
The pilot who was stabbed on an Israel-bound flight on Wednesday has been identified as Indian national Capt Smit Machchhar.
Machchhar was attacked by another pilot onboard a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, forcing the plane to divert to Saudi Arabia.
The captain, who has been hailed as a "true hero" by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was taken to a hospital in Tabuk, a city in north-western Saudi Arabia.
The Indian embassy in the United Arab Emirates said Machchhar was "in good health and recovering well". Ambassador Deepak Mittal said he was "proud of Capt Smit for his bravery" and "very reassured" to meet him.
Netanyahu wrote on X that Machchhar "saved the lives of 174 people" and prevented "a catastrophic mid-air disaster".
Years of experience
Machchhar grew up in the Indian city of Mumbai, where his parents still live. In 2008, he joined Mainland Air, an aviation college in New Zealand's Dunedin, before joining Indian airline SpiceJet as a commercial pilot three years later.
He moved to Dubai and joined Flydubai in 2022 as an experienced pilot.
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