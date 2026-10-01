NPP External Branches demand 90-day roadmap for ROPAA implementation

The External Branches of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are demanding a clear, time-bound roadmap for the implementation of the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act, 2006 (Act 699), popularly known as ROPAA, ahead of the party’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

In a statement, the group said Ghanaians living abroad had waited 20 years to exercise their voting rights under the law, describing the continued delay as unacceptable.

It is demanding that the Electoral Commission publish a costed implementation plan within 90 days, covering the legal framework, registration and voting arrangements, with full implementation before the 2028 general elections.

The External Branches also called for reforms to the NPP’s internal electoral system, including secure electronic voting for members abroad and stronger representation for External Branches in the party’s decision-making structures.

The group welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling on wider participation in internal party elections and urged the NPP’s incoming leadership to publish a programme for implementing the ruling.

On the reported seizure of about four tonnes of cocaine allegedly linked to a container from Ghana, the group called for a thorough investigation into how the consignment passed through the country’s port.

It said authorities must establish whether there was negligence, procedural failure or collusion, and urged investigators to follow the evidence regardless of whether it leads to public officials or politically connected individuals.

The External Branches further raised concerns about the potential impact of the cocaine case on legitimate Ghanaian exporters, saying any increased scrutiny of Ghanaian cargo could create delays and additional costs for businesses.

It called on the Ghana Export Promotion Authority to engage exporters and establish whether the case had affected legitimate trade.

On freedom of expression, the group said citizens must remain free to criticise governments without intimidation, while stressing that threats, incitement and deliberate falsehoods should also be addressed through lawful processes. It referenced the case involving nurse Salomey Awiti Bafoh and called for her release on appropriate bail through the judicial process.

The group also opposed a proposed constitutional change that would make the NPP’s presidential candidate the leader of the party, arguing that the current provision making the National Chairperson the party’s leader should be retained and given an opportunity to operate.

The External Branches, representing 30 branches, said they had submitted proposals for amendments to Article 8 of the NPP Constitution and related provisions.

Among other things, the proposals seek increased representation for External Branches on the National Executive Committee and National Council, stronger Chapter participation, uniform structures for branches abroad and a constitutional basis for voting in members’ countries of residence.

The group urged delegates attending the Kumasi conference to preserve unity after the internal contests and said its members were prepared to contribute resources, expertise and organisational support towards the party’s future activities.

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