NPP diaspora executives back proposal to allow dual citizens to contest parliamentary elections

Audio By Carbonatix
NPP Diaspora executives have backed calls for Ghana to remove constitutional restrictions preventing dual citizens from contesting parliamentary elections, arguing that the country must create greater opportunities for qualified Ghanaians abroad to contribute to national development.
The executives expressed their position at a press conference on Thursday, where NPP UK Chairman Andy Owusu spoke on their behalf.
They were responding to concerns raised by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) over the Constitutional Review Committee’s recommendation to amend Article 94(2) to allow dual citizens to contest parliamentary elections and hold political office.
Speaking for the group, Mr Owusu argued that Ghana’s recognition of dual citizenship in 1996 represented an important step that should now be complemented by further reforms to remove restrictions that continue to limit the participation of dual nationals in public life.
The NPP Diaspora executives also rejected the suggestion that holding another passport automatically raises questions about a Ghanaian’s loyalty to the country.
Mr Owusu argued that allegiance should be assessed through a person’s conduct, commitment and oath of office rather than simply the number of passports they hold.
The executives said Ghana should regard its diaspora as a strategic national resource, pointing to the contribution of Ghanaians abroad through remittances, investment, professional expertise and international networks.
They therefore called for the proposed amendment to Article 94(2), stressing that “once a Ghanaian, always a Ghanaian.”
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