Justice system depends on lawyers’ integrity and commitment – Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Senior Presidential Aide and Senior Presidential Advisor to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has underscored the importance of integrity, professional development and commitment among lawyers in strengthening Ghana’s justice system.

In a Facebook post following the Ghana Law Society’s Bar Conference, she said the gathering provided an important platform for members of the legal profession to reflect on their work, exchange ideas and consider the future direction of the profession.

Ms Bawah Mogtari said the strength of the justice system goes beyond knowledge of the law, stressing that it also depends on the character and commitment of those entrusted with upholding it.

She called for continued investment in a legal profession capable of responding effectively to the changing needs of the country while maintaining high standards of professional excellence.

She congratulated the Ghana Law Society and all participants for contributing to what she described as a meaningful gathering.

She said the conversations from the conference should help sustain efforts to build a legal profession committed to justice and the public good.

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