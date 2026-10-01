Okaikwei Central MP alleges Ghana was close to settling Tullow tax dispute for $150m

Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Patrick Boamah

Okaikwei Central MP Patrick Boamah has alleged that Ghana was close to settling two tax disputes with Tullow Ghana Limited for about US$150 million before the latest arbitral ruling in favour of the country.

According to Mr Boamah, after the NDC government assumed office in June 2025, Tullow and Ghana attempted to settle the tax arbitration together with another dispute concerning the company’s insurance claim.

He said the Government subsequently entered into proposed Terms of Settlement under which Ghana would have accepted about US$150 million to settle the two tax claims involving the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Mr Boamah alleged that the settlement was only halted following what he described as a “last-minute intervention” by lawyers within the Ministry of Finance, which prevented the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, from signing his part of the agreement.

“Kudos to those civil servants!” Mr Boamah wrote in his Facebook post.

Tullow’s own 2025 annual report confirms that the company had two disputed Ghana tax assessments, both referred to international arbitration in 2023, and that the parties had engaged in settlement discussions.

Its latest 2026 reporting also says Tullow continues to engage with the Ghanaian government and the GRA towards a mutually acceptable resolution of the tax disputes.

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