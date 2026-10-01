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Patrick Boamah credits Godfred Dame for Ghana’s victory in $400m Tullow tax arbitration

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  1 October 2026 5:12am
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Okaikwei Central MP Patrick Boamah has credited former Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame with laying the groundwork for Ghana’s successful defence in the nearly US$400 million tax arbitration brought by Tullow Ghana Limited.

Reacting to the ruling in favour of Ghana, Mr Boamah said a substantial portion of the arbitration proceedings took place under Mr Dame’s stewardship before the change of government in 2025.

He said Tullow filed its request for arbitration in February 2023, after which Ghana filed its response, raised a counterclaim, nominated its arbitrator and challenged Tullow’s initial nominee.

According to Mr Boamah, the Attorney-General subsequently appointed Washington-based law firm Foley Hoag LLP to represent Ghana in the proceedings.

Mr Boamah further cited the filing of Ghana’s Statement of Defence in September 2024, supported by the statements of four factual and legal witnesses, as part of the work undertaken before the change of administration.

“The above constitutes only a little bit of the many procedural steps taken between 2023 and 2025 to contest the arbitration claim,” Mr Boamah wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, September 30.

He said the former Attorney-General’s role deserved recognition, describing the work as part of his contribution to Ghana’s defence of arbitration claims against the Republic.

The ICC arbitration ruling has been reported as a victory for Ghana in the dispute over tax assessments involving Tullow.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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