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Fire destroys belongings in Akweteyman apartment

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  1 October 2026 6:37am
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Firefighters from the Legon Fire Station have contained a domestic fire that destroyed personal belongings in an apartment at Akweteyman, near the 1Living God Preparatory School.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the alert was received through the Fire Master Control at 10:20pm on Thursday, October 1, 2026, with firefighters arriving at the scene about 20 minutes later to begin firefighting operations.

The fire was brought under control at 11:20pm and completely extinguished at midnight. Personal belongings in one three-chamber-and-hall self-contained apartment were completely destroyed in the incident.

Twelve other chamber-and-hall apartments and their contents were successfully salvaged by the firefighters. No casualties were recorded, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the GNFS.

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