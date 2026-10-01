Tema Fire Commander calls for private-sector support

Assistant Chief Fire Officer II (ACFO II) Patrick N. Sallah, Tema Regional Fire Commander, has appealed to corporate organisations and private entities to strengthen partnerships with emergency services to improve operational efficiency and emergency response.

ACFO II Sallah said government agencies could not shoulder the development of operational infrastructure alone, making private sector support important to sustaining the capacity of emergency services.

He made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) following a donation by the Melcom Group to improve accommodation and welfare conditions for personnel at the Tema Regional Fire Command.

The donation comprised 30 mattresses, 15 bunk beds, a television, a refrigerator and an air conditioner.

ACFO II Sallah said improved working conditions were important to the morale and readiness of firefighters responding to emergencies within the Tema industrial enclave.

He noted that although the Melcom had consistently supported other security agencies, the donation represented the first significant support directed by the company to the Tema Regional Fire Command.

He therefore urged other corporate organisations operating in the metropolis to emulate the gesture and support the GNFS to fulfil its public safety mandate.

Mr Francis Sam, the Group General Manager of Melcom, said the company had maintained a longstanding relationship with the Fire Command, describing it as a valued partner.

He said after receiving a formal request outlining the Command’s operational needs, management decided to respond promptly to support its work in the community.

“The donations have no value; it’s the impact that it has and its ability to further the work that they do, which is most important to us,” Mr Sam said.

He said community safety initiatives remained an important focus of the company and pledged Melcom’s continued support to the Fire Command.

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