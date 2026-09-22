Fire brought under control near Osu Castle

Audio By Carbonatix
A fire outbreak at the Osu Castle Second Gate Estate near Mandela Park has been brought under control by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).
The GNFS, in a post on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, September 22, said firefighters from the National Headquarters and Ministries stations responded to the fire and successfully brought the situation under control.
During the operation, firefighters reportedly salvaged some cash from the affected property and handed it over to the owner.
The incident, according to the service, highlights the professionalism and integrity expected of firefighters, who are trained to protect lives and property while upholding dignity, honesty, and integrity in the discharge of their duties.
Further details on the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be confirmed.
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